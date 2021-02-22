Kim Kardashian to document $2.1 billion divorce from Kanye West in Keeping Up With Kardashians?

Kim Kardashian West has some plans about documenting her divorce with husband Kanye West on television via her popular show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’.

The divorce that is billed at an estimated sum of $2.1 billion is said to feature on KUWTK. The couple will be divorcing after seven years of marriage and four children together. The show, until now, had the last few months of her life filmed for the final season of the show.

The Kardashian-Jenner family have now signed a lucrative deal with Hulu and Star and they have a new unscripted show set to debut in 2021. It has also been reported that the program will also highlight the split.

It's being said that Kanye West is “very unlikely” to be featured in any parts of it.

A source close to Kim Kardashian said, “Kim is definitely sad but she feels confident in her decision to divorce him, because she knows it's what's best for herself and her family. She's already felt like she's been divorced for months now. It's been a long time coming and she feels relieved to be able to finally move on.”

Kim Kardashian has meanwhile said that the couple’s priority are their kids -- North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 21 months.

The pair have been living separately for months with reports saying the turning point in their relationship came in 2018 when he said in a TMZ interview that “slavery was a choice.” Then it came to a point of chasm in their relationship when Kanye West shared intimate details of their relationship and marriage including the bit about wanting to terminate Kim Kardashian’s first pregnancy, aka North.

According to Forbes, the couple has around $70M in shared assets and the pair will divide things up based on the terms of their prenups.