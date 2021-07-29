Venice Film Festival: The complete Venice VR Expanded section is out!

The 78th Venice International Film Festival has unveiled the lineup for the 2021 Venice VR Expanded section, the virtual reality sidebar that runs alongside the prestigious cinema event.



Venice Film Festival—which will commence on September 1 and go on till September 11— has unveiled the lineup for its VR Expanded section. This competition is a sidebar event to Venice Film Festival 2021 and will run subsequently with the main film extravaganza.



As per reports, a total of 37 projects from 21 countries will screen during this year’s VR Expanded event, including 23 others running in the competition category.



Other than the competition, Venice Film Festival will hold a special screening of In the Mist, Thai director Chou Tung-Yen’s VR rendition of the experience of visiting a gay male sauna.



From ‘Samsara’, which won the Best VR Story prize at the Cannes Film festival’s earlier this month, to South African visual artist of Indian origin Meghna Singh’s ‘Container’, here’s the complete list: