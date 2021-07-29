Venice Film Festival: The complete Venice VR Expanded section is out!

New Delhi Published: Jul 29, 2021, 07:07 PM(IST)

The official logo of Venice Film Festival Photograph:( Others )

Other than the competition, Venice Film Festival will hold a special screening of In the Mist, Thai director Chou Tung-Yen’s VR rendition of the experience of visiting a gay male sauna.

The 78th Venice International Film Festival has unveiled the lineup for the 2021 Venice VR Expanded section, the virtual reality sidebar that runs alongside the prestigious cinema event.


Venice Film Festival—which will commence on September 1 and go on till September 11— has unveiled the lineup for its VR Expanded section. This competition is a sidebar event to Venice Film Festival 2021 and will run subsequently with the main film extravaganza.


As per reports, a total of 37 projects from 21 countries will screen during this year’s VR Expanded event, including 23 others running in the competition category.


From ‘Samsara’, which won the Best VR Story prize at the Cannes Film festival’s earlier this month, to South African visual artist of Indian origin Meghna Singh’s ‘Container’, here’s the complete list: 

 

  • Angels in Amsterdam, dirs: Anna Abrahams, Avinash Changa
  • End of Night, dir: David Adler
  • The Starry Sand Beach, dirs: Nina Barbier, Hsin-Chien Huang
  • Caves, dir: Isabel Garcia Carlos
  • Bedlam, dir: Mat Collishaw
  • Genesis, dir: Joerg Courtial
  • Spirit of Place, dir: Dale Deacon
  • Tearless, dir: Kim Gina
  • Samsara Complete Part 1 and 2 Version, dir: Hsin-Chien Huang
  • Clap, dir: Keisuke Itoh
  • Le Bal de Paris de Blanca Li, dir: Blanca Li
  • Bliss in the Ear of a Storm, dirs: Adam Lieber, Hal Sorta
  • Il Dubbio — Episode 2, dirs: Matteo Lonaradi, Javier Lajara, Javier Martinez
  • Anandala, dir: Kevin Mack
  • Goliath: Playing with Reality, dirs: Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla
  • Montegelato, dir: Davide Rapp
  • The Severance Theory: Welcome to Respite, dir: Lyndsie Scoggin
  • Container, dir: Meghna Singh
  • The Sick Rose, dirs: Tang Zhi-Zhong, Huang Yun-Hsien
  • Myriad. Where We Connect, dirs: Lena Thiele, Sebastian Baurmann, Dirk Hoffmann
  • The Last Worker, dir: Jörg Tittel
  • Exploring Home, dir: Sara Lisa Vogl
  • The Final Wish, dirs: Wang Haipel, Wang Shanshan
  • Special Event – Out of Competition
  • In The Mist, dir: Chou Tung-Yen
     

