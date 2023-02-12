Valentine's Day 2023: How can I impress a girl/crush on Valentine's day?

When the shelves start getting stacked with teddy bears, heart-shaped candy boxes, and flowers, you know it's time to celebrate love and Valentine's Day. It's the perfect time to plan something special for your crush or girlfriend, cut the months-long chase and say the three heavy words. Since we know it's not the easiest task and impressing someone takes a trick or two, we have a quick dating guide for you.

Whether you’re planning a laid-back date or something more extravagant, you must remember that you can only impress your girl by confessing your true feeling for her. Before seeing the decor, gifts, and the things you have planned for your Valentine's Day, she will see how genuine you sound, what you truly feel for her and how you're willing to plan a life together. These are the things that will truly matter to her!

So, unlike most dating guides that suggest ways to plan a perfect date night, we will help you understand how you can say the three magical words in the most genuine way possible.

You must go down on one knee!

It goes without saying but we will still stress the importance of going down on one knee when you propose or say "I love you". This gesture has been connected to submission, deference, and respect, among other things. The origin of this tradition is unknown, however, the action itself has been around for centuries.

Write down a list of vows

When your girl will hear you say those vows yourself, it will reassure her how much you love her and want to be with her. So make vows you know will mean a lot to your girl. Tell her how you will stand by her in good and bad times. Or how you will take care of her when she is sick or needs support. These small promises mean a lot in a relationship.

Handmade or handwritten

Gift her something handmade or write a love letter for her that can always remind her of your love and devotion. If you are good at pottery, make a flower vase for her with both of your initials or your anniversary date. If you are a painter, make a painting for her. Just get creative with the process and enjoy it!

Look and smell your best

Don't forget to don your best tuxedo and spray your favourite perfume before going on the date. You must look and smell your best.

Capture the moment