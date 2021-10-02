Urfi Javed: Content creation gave me a lot of learning on acting

Urfi Javed may have millions of followers on social media, thanks to her fashion videos and glamourous photoshoots. But, at heart, she is an actor. The Bigg Boss contestant explains, "I was an actor first , I became a content creator later."



How did you make your entry into the entertainment industry?



I was an actor first , I became a content creator later . I had already worked in a few serials ! Gradually I started making videos to pass my time in between shoots and then in the lockdown I started stitching clothes and that got me recognition. Then, Big Boss happened.



I didn't take time to say yes to Bigg Boss. I had seen Bigg Boss since childhood and I was excited to be a part of it.

How has your journey been as a content creator?



I am enjoying this alot. I have been very passionate about creating content and want to continue more content as I go along. I want to entertain my fans through this. I am still learning and growing.



Would you say your time as a content creator helped you make bigger leaps in this industry?



Yes, I want to keep working hard & take one day at a time and see what comes to me and how I respond to it. I am very excited for the present actually, I just want to keep working and welcome all the opportunities that come to me. I would say content creation gave me a lot of learning on acting and entertainment.



Now that you have made it to the Bigg Boss house, what's next for you?



As I said I was an actor first and that is my first love. My first priority is acting but I would never leave content creation because I love fashion and making videos too! I can do both.