Twitterati can't believe Prada wants you to buy sweater that looks like cheese

Luxury label Prada has caught the fancy of Twitterati as they unveiled a new sweater that looks like a block of cheese. Yes, the bizarre sweater has been listed on the official Prada website as they call it an “openwork viscose turtleneck sweater” but people can’t get over the fact that the label wants us to get dressed in cheese as part of their spring collection.

The strikingly cheesy yellow sweater is a turtleneck with full sleeves with symmetrical holes cut out in them. The label goes on to further explain the garment as: "Defined by a precious openwork motif with placed holes, this viscose turtleneck sweater completes the looks of the Spring Summer 2021 show. The result of an ongoing creative conversation, the collection marks the debut of Creative Co-Directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons."

The sweater’s now-viral picture found itself on the internet as a part of a discussion after Twitter user Hephzi Ferris posted the sweater’s picture and wrote it reminded her of swiss cheese. Luxury label Gucci trolled for 'inverted sunglasses' as netizens find it amusing

But that's not all! The sweater is priced at a steep £905 ($1232) or approximately Rs 90,656.

Check out what people think of the Prada sweater:

the fucking cheese looking sweater from prada is making me so angry right now. how the fuck are you a sweater with HOLES? AND THE HOLES ARE WHERE YOUR TITS SHOULD BE!!!! — ~sandylotus~ (@_sandylotus) January 28, 2021 ×

Prada charging £905 to look like a bit of Swiss cheese 🧀 pic.twitter.com/8vFbfaHr05 — Hephzi Ferris (@H3phz1_m4yy) January 26, 2021 ×

