Luxury label Gucci trolled for 'inverted sunglasses' as netizens find it amusing

It’s an upside world for luxury brand Gucci as they launch a new glamorous head-turner in their glassware range. They call it the “inverted cat eye sunglasses”.

In what has caught the fancy of many who follow Gucci’s updates on social media, the price of the sunglasses will also give you a mini jolt as it costs $755 (Rs 55, 672).

Calling the sunglasses “an unconventional take on the ’50s and ’60s inspired cat eye frames”, the Italian brand has received many comments on its addition.

The product description on the website read, “An unconventional take on the ’50s and ’60s inspired cat eye frames, these sunglasses are presented with an inverted design that created an ‘upside down’ effect.

The frames and temples are created using multiple layers of black and white acetate. Enameled floral details and a petite ‘Gucci’ logo further enrich the design.”

Many asked Gucci “why are we doing this” while others simply mocked the label for the inverted glasses.

Check out some reactions here:

Gucci why are we doing this pic.twitter.com/kfGPeNmyVL — porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) December 9, 2020 ×

Gucci are usually ahead of the game with fashion, but ladies could have had the Dennis Taylor look 30+ years ago. pic.twitter.com/yXxwGIq218 — Andrew (@officialDB3K) December 11, 2020 ×