Turn your master bedroom into ‘oasis of peace’ in under $50 like Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar's actor-turned-author wife Twinkle Khanna has shared some makeover tips for her DIY design series Spacelift. Previously she gave tips on how to transform a balcony and a guest room, now Twinkle is helping her fans convert their master bedrooms into an 'oasis of peace.'

The 47-year-old revealed the hilarious struggles she faces while keeping her rooms clean and tidy. And, she spilled some beans on how she brought the budget-friendly bedroom interior together.

In a new video shared on Tweak India's YouTube channel, she shared that you can transform your master bedroom for just Rs 3,500.

She started the video with some common problems all of us face in our homes. She said, "In home decor, living rooms are like the popular girls in college that get all the attention, and bedrooms, are hidden behind closed doors. A laundry hamper on one side and a Taj Mahal made of suitcases on the other, and a wet towel on the bed is the story of every house."

Then she started sharing her note-worthy tips with her fans. She shared that if you want your bedroom to turn into a 'private sanctuary', you must invest in a good quality mattress. She also shared how you can make a headboard on your own or with the help of a local carpenter to reduce costs.

Also read: Guy Ritchie to direct live-action remake of 'Hercules' from Disney and AGBO

While sharing a personal struggle, she shared that she likes to keep a jug of water by her bedside. And since she keeps drinking through the night, she has to make several toilet trips.

She added, "This way, our 2,000 steps also get done while other people are snoring."

The diva advised having labelled long trays or baskets under the bed for storage. She also told her fans to keep a neutral scheme in the bedroom and to lay out artworks on the floor to determine their placement before starting drilling.

Also read: Fans get emotional as Paul Walker receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

She played an instrument as she said, "Your bedroom should be your place of rest where you can escape from work, emails, kiddy tantrums, and the symphony of traffic horns."

Twinkle Khanna often gives her fans tips and tricks on home makeovers on her YouTube channel's new series Spacelift. She has shared 3 episodes till now.