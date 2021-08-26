Tommy Dorfman feels 'genuinely happy' after reintroducing herself as a woman

Tommy Dorfman is content with the way her life has shaped up.



A month after reintroducing herself to the world as a transgender woman in Time magazine, Tommy posed for another cover shoot and talked about life since the revelation.

"My spirit was so attuned to whatever it means to be a woman. I've walked in the privilege of a male body, but (being a woman) is all I've known on the inside. It's a thing you recognize in other women in a weird way, and I've done it to other people, as well. It's kind of unexplainable — trans people are magic at the end of the day," Tommy reported said.



In terms of change, Tommy talks about how the 'switching of hormones' has helped her get on with her life. "I just switched my hormones, and I've never felt better in my life. I spent 28 years of my life suicidal and depressed and recovering from alcoholism and drug addiction. I don't think I've ever been genuinely happy until this past year. I look at the Internet chronicle of photos of me since I started working, and I can see how fucking unhappy I was in every photo. It's wild," she revealed.

Tommy felt 'really uncomfortable' and 'unhappy' in her skin before taking hormones. But, things started to change for her quickly. "It felt like I sank into the earth and was grounded. I can sleep now. I wake up moderately happy. I felt it hit, and I was like, 'Let's ride.' And as the testosterone leaves my body, I feel so much better. I'm more energized. I feel how I think I was always supposed to feel," she added.



Tommy had a parting piece of wisdom to share, especially for all those who he has inspired with his coming out journey. "You are divinely held. I have that tattooed on me — and for anyone who's struggling, it's a nice reminder," signed off Tommy Dorfman.