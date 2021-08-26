‘Game of Thrones’ alum Jacob Anderson to play Louis in ‘Interview With the Vampire’ series

'Game of Thrones' alum Jacob Anderson is all set to take the lead in AMC's upcoming series ‘Interview With the Vampire’.



Anderson, who gained worldwide fame with his GOT character Grey Worm on the HBO hit, will play the lead role of a vampire, Louis, known in the novel (from which it is being adapted) as Louis de Pointe du Lac, ''a young man who is seduced into the world of the undead by the amoral vampire Lestat (Sam Reid)'', as per THR.



Anderson is now the second actor to plat Louis onscreen, while Brad Pitt having played the part in the 1994 'Interview With the Vampire' film.



The network shared this news on their official Twitter account with the series anticipated release date of 2022.

''My invitation was open to anyone. But it was a vampire who accepted it. Jacob Anderson (@raleighritchie) is Louis de Point du Lac, the mortal-turned-vampire in Interview with the Vampire, based on Anne Rice’s best-selling novel. Coming 2022 to AMC+ and AMC," the post caption reads.

My invitation was open to anyone. But it was a vampire who accepted it.

Jacob Anderson (@raleighritchie) is Louis de Point du Lac, the mortal-turned-vampire in Interview with the Vampire, based on Anne Rice’s best-selling novel. Coming 2022 to AMC+ and AMC. pic.twitter.com/Do5o2kbwin — AMC Networks (@AMC_TV) August 25, 2021 ×

The casting will reunite Anderson with 'GoT' director Alan Taylor, who is helming the show’s first two episodes.

Based on author Anne Rice’s novel of the same name, the book centres on Louis as he relates the story of his life to a reporter, in particular how he was turned into a vampire and then mentored by Lestat de Lioncourt.



The network has ordered eight-episode with an eye toward a 2022 debut on both AMC and AMC Plus.