Tokyo Olympics: Shah Rukh Khan consoles Indian Women's Hockey team

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has come forward to console the Indian Women's Hockey team after they lost 3-4 to Great Britain in bronze play-off.

In a tweet on Friday, Khan wrote that the team has 'inspired' India and that in itself a victory.

Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 6, 2021 ×

However, before the team lost this match, Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted, pretending to be his character—hockey coach Kabir Khan from the film 'Chak De', if you are asking— and Sjoerd Marijne came back with an equally witty response reminding everyone about who the “real coach” truly is.

Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again.

From: The Real Coach. 😉 https://t.co/TpKTMuFLxt — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021 ×

Marijne, Head Coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team—gave a cheeky reply to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet, where the actor had urged the coach and his team to win the Gold Medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021 ×

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team had defeated Australia 1-0 in the Quarter Finals in Tokyo, making it to the finals of the tournament for the very first time.



Following the win, hashtags of 'Kabir Khan' and 'Chak De! India' started trending on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.



Earlier, Marijne had revealed that he had arranged for the movie-screening for the team after three back-to-back losses.



SRK—as he is fondly called in India— had played the role of hockey coach, Kabir Khan, in the 2007 film, 'Chak De', in which he guides the Indian Women’s Hockey team to win the World Cup. SRK used that as the reference and jokes that as a former coach he, along with billion others, wants the team to win the Gold Medal.