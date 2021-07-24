Tokyo Olympics: Japanese singer Misia’s cotton candy gown left netizens gasping for breath

New Delhi Published: Jul 24, 2021, 12:04 PM(IST)

Don't forget to check out Misia's gown from different angles! Photograph:( Instagram )

The 43-year-old singer Misia wore designer Tomo Koizumi—the same designer who made heads turn at the New York Fashion Week Fall 2019 with an extraordinary presentation of rainbow-coloured gowns.

Japanese singer-songwriter Misia gave a splendid performance at the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics. But it is not just her on-stage act that got the world talking about her; she showed up wearing a cotton candy dress!


Yes, the much-appreciated singer sang the Japanese national Anthem—‘ Kimi Ga Yo’—wearing  an absolute stunner of an outfit—a rainbow coloured cotton-candy gown. 


The 43-year-old wore designer Tomo Koizumi—the same designer who made heads turn at the New York Fashion Week Fall 2019 with an extraordinary presentation of rainbow-coloured gowns.


Needless to say, Twitter cannot keep it together, too. One user wrote, “ok but can we talk about the dress worn by MISIA at the #Tokyo2020 opening ceremony.” Another added, “misia's gown, i need this #OpeningCeremony.” 


Check out some of the designer's other works here:

