Tired of royal family, coronation gossip? Maori artist's plugin replaces it with indigenous news

For many, particularly the English conservatives and those in the erstwhile British colonies nursing a hangover, the British monarchy is a source of pride, and its opulence awes rather than repels. For others of more liberal disposition and a leaning more towards the left, it is a dinosaur, an institution that has no place in the modern world prevalent with concepts like democracy and equality. While opinions as to the nature of monarchy as it stands may differ, there is no denying the ample evidence of its dark past, its role in slavery and its treatment of indigenous populations around the world.

As King Charles III prepares for his impending coronation, the question as to whether there is a need for monarchy, even the constitutional kind, in this day and age is on many minds. King Charles III or the current British monarch remains the head of state in New Zealand, and even in that country, the press carries a lot of gossip and stories about the British royals.