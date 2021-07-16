'The Simpsons' got it right again! They predicted Richard Branson's space trip in 2014

The Simpsons have done it again!

Not losing their streak for the umpteenth time, the popular show ‘The Simpsons’ has become true in predicting yet another thing. When Richard Branson made his voyage into space on July 11, 2021 amid much hullabaloo around this trip, the Virgin Galactic founder, it seems, was a part of one of the episodes of The Simpsons.

Conforming the show’s prophetic abilities, Richard Branson was forecasted to go into space on an episode that aired on March 23, 2014. It was the 15th episode of season 25 of the long-running animated comedy.

The episode was titled ‘The War of Art’. In the said episode, Richard Branson is seen admiring a painting while floating in the interior of a spaceship.

Before this, The Simpsons has been successful in predicting a number of things including Donald Trump presidency, Capitol attack, US VP Kamala Harris inauguration dress and many more difficult to believe things.

As for Richard Branson, he went into sub-orbital space nine days prior to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin.