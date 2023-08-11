The power of Colostrum! Understanding its role in early childhood development | Breastfeeding Awareness Month

Breastfeeding Awareness Month 2023: The first breast milk, known as colostrum, is a heavenly elixir! It is concentrated, thick, and sticky milk that is typically yellow in colour. Colostrum has more protein than ordinary milk and higher levels of immunoglobulins for better immunity, especially in infants. The volume is usually very low and varies just between 2 and 20 ml per feeding. It also facilitates the establishment of healthy bacterial flora in the digestive tract (Lactobacillus bifidus). Because of its anti-infective properties, colostrum oral application, aka colostrum mouth painting," is standard therapy in the neonatal ICU for sicker, smaller babies.

Your newborn will naturally have a suckling instinct from birth, however, it may be stronger in some newborns than others. Since this instinct is strongest in the first "Golden" hour after delivery, it is ideal to introduce the baby to the breast during this time. It will be easier for your newborn to latch on and start the first feeding if you hold your baby skin to skin against your chest and allow your baby to smell the colostrum. In addition to encouraging your breasts to start producing more milk, which will help you establish a consistent milk supply, the baby's sucking at your breasts will also cause your uterus to contract, which will lessen the possibility of heavy bleeding after delivery,"

Changes in breastmilk overtime

According to Dr Hemant Sharma (Consultant, Dept of Neonatology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad), breast milk in the first half of the week post-pregnancy is thick, yellow, and richest in proteins. Its volume varies between 50 and 300 ml in 24 hours. It gets a little thinner and more voluminous from the second half of the first week until the second week. The volume increases to 600–1000 ml/day. The lactose concentration starts to rise in this phase. Mother’s milk finally matures to a high volume (approx. 1–1.5 litres/day) after two weeks of giving birth.

Breastmilk also adapts to the changing needs of a growing baby in the following month. The whey concentration in the first month of lactation is extremely high and reduces to 50:50 after six months. In cow’s milk, this ratio is reversed at 20:80, making it an extremely poor and, in fact, harmful substitute. The volume also increases as the baby grows and peaks at three to four months, when growth velocity peaks. It is tailored nutritionally and in quantity according to individual babies’ needs.

How is colostrum different from breast milk?

The main distinction between colostrum and breast milk is when it is available. Breast milk is secreted during the majority of the time you are nursing, whereas colostrum only emerges for the first few days immediately following delivery. Colostrum is abundant in antibodies called Immunoglobulins, specifically IgA which aids in boosting your babies' immune system and defending them against diseases. Also, it has double the protein of regular breast milk and four times more zinc than breast milk. Though thicker and golden in colour, it has less sugar and fat content than breastmilk.

Why is colostrum called 'Superfood for Newborns'?

In a conversation with WION, Dr Shelly Gupta (Consultant - Neonatologist and Pediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals, Gurgaon) listed 6 benefits of colostrum for newborns. Read below!

Builds Immunity: Colostrum includes antibodies and has potent immune-stimulating qualities. It protects against infection and internal inflammation by eliminating dangerous microorganisms. It also reduces the chances of respiratory tract infections. It makes a significant impact towards your baby's long-term development

Great for Gut Health: Colostrum is easy to digest and assists in forming a protective lining in the gut that guards against recurring illnesses and infections. Furthermore, it promotes the growth of gut-friendly bacteria.

Nourishment: Apart from building immunity and gut health, it provides nourishment for the baby’s vision, heart and brain. It has high amounts of protein, salts and vitamins.

Body Regulation: By controlling your child's body temperature, blood sugar, metabolism, and lung and vascular functions, colostrum helps your child acclimatise to life outside the womb.

Natural Laxative: Colostrum helps your baby's body get rid of the black stool that has accumulated in the womb, which in turn helps lessen the chances of jaundice.

Above all these benefits, this small quantity of breast milk also contains antioxidants, which may function as traps for toxins in the baby’s blood that are generated during birthing stress. Colostrum absorption is highest within the first 24 hours due to porous intestinal mucosa pores, necessitating early breastfeeding, ideally within the first few hours of birth.

Breastfed infants are noted to be more mature, secure, and assertive, and they progress farther on the developmental scale than non-breastfed children in various studies. The duration of breastfeeding and intelligence also have a strong positive correlation. Click here to read more!

