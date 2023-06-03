Taylor Swift's rumoured beau Matty Healy locks lips with security guard at The 1975 concert; video goes viral

Matty Healy has constantly been in the news for the last couple of months because of his rumoured relationship with American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Romance allegedly sparked between the two rockstars after Swift's rumoured split with her longtime partner Joe Alwyn, who she dated for six years.

On Friday, the 34-year-old English singer started going viral across social media platforms for kissing a security guard at his Friday concert. The singer is notorious for being a mess onstage. He has done a number of questionable things during his performances, which have also been captured on the lens. So this might not come as a shock to his fans but a few trolls are finding the video hard to digest.

The clip shows the singer leaning towards a security guard and pulling him by his shirt to lock lips with him. He does this again, but this time to give him a side hug and a peck. Check out the viral video below! Matty Healy shared a kiss with the security guard at The 1975 concert tonight.



pic.twitter.com/fla59kgtey — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 3, 2023 Also read: Sydney Sweeney reveals family members walked out while watching Euphoria: 'I didn’t prepare...'

Reacting to the video, a netizen wrote, "I know it's Pride Month, but don't you have a girlfriend at home?" Another comment read, "The things he does for attention... smh." And, a third user tweeted, "Taylor Swift, it’s still time to move on. We will pretend all of this never happened."

The 1975 frontman has been spotted with Swift on several occasions and the two have been dedicating a lot of their time to each other, which has forced Swifties to wonder what's brewing between the two. And, it is safe to assume that Swift won't be addressing the rumours or speculations anytime soon because she is a private person, especially when it comes to her love affairs.

Last month, Swift’s fans made a campaign #SpeakUpNow to raise awareness about Healy's controversies and a call for him to take responsibility for his actions. A part of the open letter penned by Swift's supporters read, "From engaging in racist remarks, making offensive jokes, and admitting to watching degrading pornography in which people of colour are being humiliated and assaulted, his actions contribute to the perpetuation of hate, stereotypes and objectification which targets and hurts some people from the Jewish, Black, Chinese, Hawaiian, Inuit, LGBTQ+ communities as well as women."

"While individuals have the right to make their own choices and form relationships, we believe that it is essential for those in the public eye to take a stand against discrimination and hold themselves and their associates accountable," the open letter further read.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE