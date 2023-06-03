Sydney Sweeney reveals family members walked out while watching Euphoria: 'I didn’t prepare...'

Sydney Sweeney recently shared an amusing anecdote about her family's reaction to watching the popular HBO TV series Euphoria for the first time. During an interview preview for Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the actress revealed that while her mother was aware of the explicit content in the show created by Sam Levinson, her father had no idea. Sweeney admitted she didn't prepare her dad for what he was about to see. “My mom visited me on set at the time, so she like knew the story and I talked to her a lot about it – my dad didn’t. I didn’t prepare my dad at all," she said.

When Sydney Sweeney's family watched Euphoria According to Sweeney, discussing work with her father is not something they typically do, as they usually engage in father-daughter conversations. "She said “When I talk to my dad, it’s usually not about work. We talk, like, father-daughter conversations.”

However, her father surprised her by secretly watching Euphoria, even inviting his parents to join him. Since they had no prior knowledge of what to expect from the series, which explores the lives of high school students dealing with topics like drugs, sex, and violence, Sweeney's father and grandfather decided to turn it off and leave.

Fortunately, Sweeney's grandmother showed full support for her acting career and remains a devoted fan. In fact, Sweeney often brings her grandmother along to different sets and even gives her cameo roles. What is Euphoria all about? Euphoria is created by Sam Levinson that delves into the lives of a group of high school students as they navigate various challenges, including drugs, sex, identity, trauma, and relationships. The show explores the darker and more explicit aspects of teenage life, offering a raw and unfiltered portrayal of the struggles faced by its characters. With a visually stunning style and a complex narrative, Euphoria delves into themes of addiction, mental health, sexuality, and the pressures of modern society. It has gained critical acclaim for its bold storytelling, compelling performances, and its willingness to tackle taboo subjects with honesty and depth.

It features a talented cast that includes Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, and Barbie Ferreira, has been renewed for a third season, although a premiere date has not been announced yet.

