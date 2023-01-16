Taylor Swift-themed 'breakup bar' to open for limited time in Chicago for Valentine's Day

All the single ladies in the Swiftie gang are currently rejoicing as they will get a chance to visit a time-limited pop-up bar called 'Bad Blood' this Valentine's Day. The Taylor Swift-themed breakup bar, set up by BucketListers, will be open from January 27 to February 26.

The pop-up bar is located at Chicago’s Electric Garden, located in the city’s West Loop neighbourhood.

Swifties hoping to drown their sorrows and party like there is no tomorrow will have to pay $20 for the experience, which includes a welcome beverage.

The anti-Valentine's Day party will have plenty of fun and unique experiences that will help you forget your ex.

The event will also feature tarot card readers and a spinning wheel of cocktails. Unfortunately, Taylor will not be there.

If you like karaoke and want to perform all your favourite love songs with your BFFs, you can visit the karaoke section. For Insta-worthy snaps, you can head over to Taylor-themed décor studios.

"Whether you want to sing about your lover, those who were never yours, those you’re never getting back together with, or those who still have your scarf, this is the perfect place for you," the event page's description read.

