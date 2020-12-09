Starman in heaven: David Bowie coin sent to space to honour the artist

When the U.K.’s Royal Mint went orbital with a special coin of the late David Bowie, the fans rejoiced with a little part of 'Starman' sent above.

Earlier, the Mint pressed and released the collectables which celebrate different stages in Bowie’s career, with each featuring the lightning bolt motif from the Aladdin Sane era.

As per the statement from the Royal Mint reads, “There are several versions including limited edition gold coins, with prices ranging from £13 to £2,425, a fitting tribute to the career of one of British music’s most enduring icons,”



The voyage itself was a fitting one, for an artist who was fascinated with space and gave the music world “Starman,” “Space Oddity” and starred as the alien in ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’.

According to the BBC, the one-ounce silver proof coin made a 45 minutes trip by balloon to the edge of space before safely returning to the earth. It’s to be offered as a competition prize on the Royal Mint’s Facebook page.

Bowie died in 2016, following a battle with cancer. He was 69. His last album, Blackstar, released just days prior to his passing, gave Bowie a posthumous No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, won Grammys and Brit Awards, and is widely regarded as one of his finest works.

Bowie is the third to feature in the Royal Mint’s “Music Legends” collection following Queen and Elton John, both issued earlier in 2020.