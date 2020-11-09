David Bowie biopic 'Stardust' to release in the UK this year

David Bowie biopic ‘Stardust’ has been confirmed to release in the UK before the end of the year.

The film will be an origin movie which stars actor and musician Johnny Flynn. It will follow David Bowie travelling across the USA in 1971, shortly before he saw widespread acclaim by reinventing himself as Ziggy Stardust.

Rights of the film have been acquired by British distributor Vertigo Releasing. It is set for release in the US on November 25 before coming to the UK.

There have been controversies around the film with even David Bowie’s family distancing themselves from it.

Watch the trailer here: