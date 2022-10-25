Spookiest nail art designs for Halloween

Halloween (October 31) is just around the corner! Are you ready for some trick-or-treating? If not, take some style cues from this guide and curate a spooky Instagrammable look in your favourite costume. Once you have zeroed down on the outfit, take some time out to pick a spooky nail art design that can take your look from 0 to 100 real quick. It's the little details that make a look great and nail art is the best way to enter the festive mode and show some spirit.

You can get little ghosts painted on your nails, or opt for something intricate. For the shape, you can choose between almond, square, round and stiletto. For the base, you can opt for black, orange or white colour to match Halloween's theme.

Here're some spooky Halloween nail art designs!

If you are planning to become a witch this Halloween, try out this spooky nail art design featuring an animated witch, a tree, and a skull.

This nail art is inspired by 'Scream' movie franchise. It will pair well with a pink or black outfit.

If you want to go for something simple, opt for this nail art.

This nail art is both spooky and cute. It will complement any and every Halloween attire.

If you have black nail paint at home and a toothpick, you can easily create this nail art at home.

