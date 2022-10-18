Halloween optical illusion makeup looks that will make your jaws drop

Makeup isn't just used to turn into a diva or get a flawless base that looks ultra-glam under the ring light, you can also get creative and turn your face into a canvas for optical illusion makeup looks. And, trust me, it will not just make the people turn twice or thrice but a couple hundred times. And, what better time to do so than the spooky October month that is filled with Halloween events and cosplay parties?

Some makeup looks are simple, others are intricate. Optical illusion looks fall in the latter category. While most people think that makeup is just about applying a little blush and contour, pro-MUAs have often proven them wrong! And these makeup looks will completely break their misconceptions.

Paint a skull on your hand and don a skeleton outfit to get this look. It's perfect for girls who do not wish to paint their whole face with colours.

Glam for the face, spooky for the chest! This makeup look needs some golden glitter, paint and eyeliner pencils.

With some straw cutouts and face paint, this look can easily be recreated. Just make sure that while taking photos, you stand in front of a black backdrop.

Here're some more Halloween optical illusion looks:

Face split optical illusion look uses extreme contouring with black and white shades. You can give 3D effects to the face with some prosthetics as well.

Extreme face painting involves body art, paintwork and prosthetic makeup.

Doing optical illusion makeup is not easy, it requires talent, patience and determination. If you are ready to leave everyone spooked this Halloween, take out your makeup brushes and face paints and recreate one of the looks listed above. If you want to go to a professional artist to get your face done then don't forget to bookmark your favourite looks for later.