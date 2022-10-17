7 celeb-inspired Halloween looks that are equal parts spooky and stylish

Spooky October has arrived and in just a few days, we will get to wear our coolest costumes for Halloween events and parties. Are you ready to leave everyone spell struck with your Halloween look? If not, take some outfit inspiration from your favourite celebrities and curate something spooktacular. Also, remember that you do have to compromise on fashion just because you are doing some cosplay or donning something that's bone-chilling. And, this your favourite celebrities will show you right now!

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner kickstarted the 2022 Halloween costume bonanza with a spectacular witch costume. Pairing a black off-the-shoulder LBD with stockings, she channelled her inner wicked creature. She amped up the look with green body makeup and a long wig.

Riverdale Squad

Riverdale actors Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes turned into The Powerpuff Girls and gave us their versions of Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup. These costumes are easily available at basic Halloween stores and to complete the look, you can add some stockings, a choker and some head accessory at the end.

Emily Ratajkowski

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski reached the Heidi Klum 2015 Halloween Party dressed as Marge from 'The Simpsons' and left everyone's jaws dropped. To create this look, look for a pastel green tube dress and pair it with a necklace made of red beads. You can get the yellow body paint and blue wig at any costume store and if you don't have it, try some DIY.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner turned into Morticia Addams while her husband Joe Jonas became a cigar-holding Gomez for a Halloween part in 2018. With the right thigh-high slit dress and some pale foundation, you can also curate this look, just like this celebrity couple.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras is rocking her Rocky Horror-inspired costume in these pics taken in 2021. With a black sequin bodysuit and some black ropes or ribbons, you can easily recreate this look. Just make sure that you don't forget the gloves and over-the-top makeup.

Miranda Cosgrove

What better look than a witch in her little black dress and a witchy cap? For this look, pick any black dress from your closet and pair it with a pointed witchy cap that is easily available at stores. And rest, let your makeup do the talking.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan gave us life dressed as Harley Quinn for Halloween 2016 #WigGone pic.twitter.com/ZSpWrnoteI — I never said that (@Lohanforfans) July 9, 2018

Harley Quinn is the most iconic Halloween look ever. And, it's easily available in stores. If you are in the mood to do some DIY, you can easily curate this look from scratch at home, with your old clothes. There's no hard rule here. Just pick a pair of old shorts, colour them in red and blue colour, get yourself a top and tear it from a few places (some tomato ketchup as blood stains will look extra good) and finally do the iconic Harley Quinn makeup.