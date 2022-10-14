Most expensive dresses ever made in history of fashion

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 02:45 PM(IST)

It's quite common for prom dresses and wedding gowns to cost hundreds or thousands of dollars, but did you know some are worth millions? The most expensive dress ever made in the history of fashion is worth a whopping $30 million, which will easily get you a villa or two in some of the best locations in the world. It's the kind of price tag that wouldn't just leave a dent in the pocket but also a big black hole that will take years to fill. But, i guess some designers like to go big or go home in the luxury dresses department.

WION lists 7 of the most expensive outfits ever made! Take a look.

The Nightingale of Kuala Lumpur ($30 million)

The most expensive dress in the world currently is the Nightingale of Kuala Lumpur designed by Faisal Abdullah. Released in 2009, the dress is valued at an astounding $30 million. It's made of crimson silk and taffeta, and has over 750 real diamonds sewn into it. 

Hany El Behairy Wedding Dress ($15 million)

The next outfit on the list is Hany El Behairy's Wedding Dress, featuring a star-patterned veil and intricately detailed body, worth $15 million. It was unveiled at Paris Haute Couture Week 2020 and is bejewelled with hundreds of diamonds and precious stones. Hany El Behairy is an Egyptian fashion designer who is famous for crafting the most expensive wedding dresses. He made this dress for a customer, who belonged to a rich Egyptian family. It took over 800 hours to complete.

Martin Katz and Renee Strauss' Wedding Dress ($16.2 million)

When a famed couturier teams up with a renowned celebrity jeweller, magic is bound to happen. In 2006, Martin Katz and Renee Strauss created a gown with an impressive 150 carats worth of diamonds scattered across the bodice. The gown retailed for a whopping $16.2 million. 

Queen Letizia's Royal Wedding Dress ($10.7 million)

Queen Letizia of Spain's silk wedding dress, which featured hand-sewn floral designs made of gold threads, was valued at $10.7 million back in 2004. It's listed as the most expensive royal wedding dress ever made by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Yumi Katsura White Gold Diamond Dress ($8.5 million)

Japanese fashion designer Yumi Katsura's White Gold Diamond dress worth $8.5 million features 1,000 white pearls and several diamonds. It first appeared on the runway in 2006. 

Marilyn Monroe's Happy Birthday, Mr President Dress ($4.8 million)

Marilyn Monroe wore this sparkling dress on President John F. Kennedy's birthday. She even sang for the president in this dress. It is the most expensive gown ever sold at an auction, fetching an impressive $4.8 million in 2016. It is covered with 2,500+ rhinestones.

Jennifer Lawrence's Oscars Dress ($4 Million)

At the 2013 Oscars ceremony, Jennifer Lawrence wore a Raf Simmons couture dress worth $4 million, making it one of the most expensive dresses ever to feature at the Oscars red carpet. It is mostly covered in hand-embroidered stitching and has a voluminous bottom.

