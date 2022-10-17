Timeless '90s-inspired looks that are trendy even today

Be it on the runways, movies or social media, the '90s aesthetic is making a comeback and we are ready to embrace it with open arms. But before we talk about fashion, let's take a trip down memory lane and remember the days when we used to eat a big bucket of ice cream watching 'Friends' and 'Sex in the City' on our television. And, all of us girls would obsess over Carrie Bradshaw and Rachel Karen Green's iconic looks that featured crop tops, tulle skirts, denim tops, plaid mini skirts, slip dresses, leather pants and a lot more. While on the radio, we would blast songs sung by Britney Spears, the Spice Girls and Shania Twain who were also setting trends via their music videos and stage performances in the '90s.

With so many icons to look up to, the fashion industry saw several timeless trends taking over runways, shoots, films and even streets. And, those trends are still very relevant today as they are making their way back into popular culture once again.

Before you go on a shopping spree to fill your wardrobe for the next season, check out these 7 vintage-inspired trends that are currently getting love and appreciation from all quarters.

School-themes plead skirts

Channel your inner Cher Horowitz by pairing a cute plaid mini skirt with a matching blazer and recreate her iconic look. You can even pair it with a basic tank or turtleneck sweater.

Biker shorts

Kardashians have reignited people's craze for biker shorts. They pair well with crop tops, baggy hoodies, and even tank tops.

Mini denim skirts

For the last two decades, we had almost forgotten how cool mini denim skirts look as they got replaced with godet, gore, sarong, pencil and other types of skirts. Now, with the resurgence of '90s fashion trends, we are getting to see new collections of hot and sultry denim skirts that pair well with tank tops, tees and crop tops (if you wish to flaunt your abs).

Ribbed turtleneck tees

Ribbed turtleneck tees are a chic way to stay comfortable and look stylish during winter. They look great on almost everything and anything. Instead of tees, you can also opt for turtleneck bodysuits if you do not like to tuck your tee inside your denim pants or trousers.

Slip dresses

Bold and beautiful slip dresses have always been a wardrobe staple for fictitious fashion icons like Carrie Bradshaw and Blair Waldorf. Ever since they wore gorgeous slip dresses in the series, it became acceptable to wear them in public places along with coats and blazers. Considered one of the sexiest trends of the decade, it had to return in 2022 to make waves on the internet, once again.

Faux fur oversized coats

Say no to fur and animal cruelty and yes to faux fur. Oversized faux fur coats remained a highlight throughout the '90s, and it seems that fashion designers are in the mood to experiment with them, once again. They look great with tight-fitted dresses, mini skirts, crop tops, denim pants and even shorts.

Bomber jackets

Since winter is just around the corner, we would suggest that you invest in a few bomber jackets that come in different colours and fabrics.