Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies aged 88

World-renowned Spanish designer Paco Rabanne, who was born on February 18, 1934, in the Basque town of Pasajes, Gipuzkoa province, is no more! Rabanne, who was best known for his metallic ensembles and space-age designs of the 1960s, died at the age of 88 in Portsall, Britanny.

The death of Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo, Rabanne’s birth name, was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Spanish group Puig, which controls the Paco Rabanne label he exited two decades ago.

In a statement obtained by WWD, José Manuel Albesa, president of Puig’s fashion and beauty division, stated, "Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women to clamour for dresses made of plastic and metal?"

He added, "Who but Paco Rabanne could imagine a fragrance called Calandre – the word means 'automobile grill', you know – and turn it into an icon of modern femininity? That radical, rebellious spirit set him apart: There is only one Rabanne."

To conclude, Albesa wrote, "With his passing, we are reminded once again of his enormous influence on contemporary fashion, a spirit that lives on in the house that bears his name."

Meanwhile, the chairman and CEO of Puig, Marc Puig, said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Paco Rabanne. The history of Puig and Paco Rabanne began in the late 1960s with the launch of Calandre, the perfume created soon after the designer released '12 Unwearable Dresses in Contemporary Materials'."

Calling Rabanne a "major personality in fashion", Puig shared that the late designer was known for his "daring, revolutionary and provocative vision", which he "conveyed through a unique aesthetic".

"He will remain an important source of inspiration for the Puig fashion and fragrance teams, who continuously work together to express Mr Paco Rabanne’s radically modern codes. I extend my sincere condolences to his family and to those who have known him," Puig added.

(With inputs from agencies)

