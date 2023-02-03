Hair thinning: Tried-and-tested ways to achieve thicker and healthier locks

The most distressing thing to notice in our late 20s and early 30s is hair thinning or hair loss. Seeing our beautiful locks lose their charm is quite disheartening. And although it may be a natural process or part of ageing for many of us, we still cannot help but look for ways to stop or reverse it. Then there're some who experience rapid hair thinning due to various health factors that need immediate attention and professional solutions. Once you know the root cause, it becomes a lot easier to manage your tresses and make them feel thicker and look shinier.

If you wish to experiment with some remedies before consulting a dermatologist or trichologist for a proper checkup, check out this quick guide!

Dr Abhishek Pilani, MD Dermatologist and the founder of Assure Clinics, spoke to IANS and suggested these tips for maintaining your hair!

Wash and condition your hair regularly

To maintain healthy and strong hair, you do not need to wash your hair every day. Instead, dermatologists suggest that one must wash their hair two or three times a week. Remember, washing your hair every day will soon scrape your hair of necessary oil and cause damage. In addition, use moisturising shampoos that do not contain sulphates. It will give your hair a shine and help it get stronger.

Use a leave-in conditioner or detangler: Soon after applying shampoo and conditioning, use a conditioner or detangler for your hair. It will boost moisture in your hair and provide heat protection before you begin styling.

Pick the right hairstyle

Avoid complicated hairstyles. Chronic stress on the hair follicle, often due to tight hairstyles, may lead to hair loss. In particular, ensure you're not wearing hairstyles that pull on the scalp, such as high and tight ponytails, braids, or dread for extended periods.

Microneedling

It is a dermatologist-suggested treatment method that may help you with hair growth. Microneedling is also known to improve the health of hair follicles. Get in touch with a doctor who can tell you whether this treatment is safe for you, including recommending a specific micro-needling device.

Hair transplant

A hair transplant gives you lasting results. A surgeon removes individual hairs from one part of the body and transplants them to thinning or balding areas on the scalp. Again, you need to talk with a dermatologist to determine if this treatment is proper for you.

Platelet-rich plasma

It is a hair treatment method in which a dermatologist takes your blood and puts it in a machine that separates it from plasma. After this, they inject the plasma into your scalp where you experience thinning of hair. Most people get this treatment done once a month for three months, with a follow-up every 3 to 6 months.

Multivitamins

Multivitamins can help you address thinning hair caused by nutritional deficiencies. It is essential to know that healthy hair depends on your overall health. Therefore, if you are low on several vital vitamins, get in touch with a doctor who can recommend daily multivitamins packed with iron, folic acid, and zinc to keep your hair growing thick and strong.

Eat a balanced diet

Thinning of hair and hair loss both are associated with a lack of micronutrients in the body such as iron, and macronutrients, like protein. Therefore, speak with your doctor or dietitian and plan your meal. In addition, speak with your doctor about supplements you're considering before taking them - especially multivitamins that have a combination of micronutrients and fat-soluble vitamins.

Consider quitting smoking

Smoking is linked to hair loss and thinning. Moreover, smoking may also worsen hair loss because of its bodily inflammatory effects. In addition, it is also believed that smoking can disrupt your hair's growth cycle and even lead to colour loss.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE