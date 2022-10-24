Sonam Kapoor gives a glimpse of her post-natal weight loss journey | Watch

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has shared her post-natal workout routine with her fans via a social media post. On Sunday, she shared a video on Instagram and gave a glimpse of her Pilates session to her fans and followers. She was looking all excited and elevated to be back at her fitness centre and resume her workout routine with her trainer. In the video, she is seen saying that she wants to get back to her original weight and is ready to work hard for it.

Sonam’s video opened with a note that read, "60 days after Vayu…" Next, we saw Sonam enjoying her pilates session. Later in the video, she is also heard saying that "working mom’s life is a constant state of exhaustion but at the same time bliss and excitement".

The actress then takes us through her daily routine. "Meeting, then feed, then another meeting, then feed, eat, sleep and then pump," she said.

"#KeepitrealwithSonam Thank you @radhikabalancedbody (Radhika Karle) for taking me through my pregnancy and now helping my postnatal journey. Gentle Birth Method and you have been instrumental in keeping me fit throughout," the video's caption read.

Check out the video here!

Sonam welcomed her baby boy Vayu in August this year. They revealed his name on social media on his one-month birthday. Explaining why she chose the name Vayu for her son., she wrote, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives…In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja."

She added, "In Hindu scriptures, Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity’s of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. (sic)”

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in the lead role in 'The Zoya Factor', which didn't do well at the box office. She will feature next in 'Blind', which is being directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar and Manish W. Other than Sonam, the film features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.