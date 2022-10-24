Secret 'Star Wars' film to be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, deets inside

If reports are anything to go by, the long-rumoured 'Star Wars' project, which is reportedly being written by Damon Lindelof, has found its director in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The director is best known for her Oscar-winning documentary shorts 'Saving Face', 'A Girl in the River' & 'The Price of Forgiveness'. She also recently helmed a few episodes of Disney's hit series 'Ms Marvel' and proved her directing prowess.

According to Deadline, several sources close to the project have confirmed that not only is Damon Lindelof developing a new 'Star Wars' film for Lucasfilm but that the producers have also zeroed down on Obaid-Chinoy as the film's director. And, the project is currently in the scripting stage.

According to the reports, it is very important to Lucasfilm and Lindelof that a director like Obaid-Chinoy be added to the team at the scripting stage so that they can contribute their own vision to the script and decide where they see this story heading.

Lucasfilm and Obaid-Chinoy are yet to comment on this new development.

The film is being touted as the first major big screen release for Lucasfilm after 'Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker', which released in 2019. In the last three years, the studio has mostly been focused on its TV projects, like 'The Mandalorian', 'Obi-Wan Kenobi', and 'Andor'.