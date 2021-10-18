Simple, low-budget creative hacks to light up your home this festive season

It's that time of the year when everything looks and feels brighter with the festivities around the corner. So in the hustle-bustle of doing everything right and on the budget at this point is a tough job!



Apart from everything, the most tricky job is how to decorate your house in time, when everything is overpriced. Keeping that in mind, this year we suggest, play with your imagination and let your creativity blend in with your home decor.

To add that dash of creativity and jazz up your home on a low budget, here are some home decor easy ideas for you.





Wall decoration on a budget

You can go bold by painting your house in some unique colour and that will make your house look different from all the others, but painting is an expensive thing. So, we suggest, instead of painting, go smart this year by doing some craftwork.



You can get many beautiful wall stickers online or in the local markets that are easy to use and apply. From 3D to mirror finish, market is filled with high-quality wall-stickers that will surely add a premium feel to your home.





Hula hoop chandeliers



Everyone loves chandeliers, but putting them in your home is a very costly job. While we don't suggest settling with recessed lighting or lamps, because nothing makes quite a statement like a chandelier. Quite frankly, there are some best ways to illuminate your room or home in a super fancy way



Instead of spending big bucks, be creative. Take out your old hula hoop and wind the string lights randomly around it to create a beautiful chandelier that can be hung in your living room, outdoors, balcony, dining space etc. So this year, try these Diwali home decoration lights to get a glam look for your house.





Lanterns



Lanterns are not much heavy on the pockets, but still, as we are going for a low budget, so this year will make our own lanterns with some old stuff. Yes! First is a thread lantern, for making it you are going to need glue, a bowl, balloons, cotton yarn to make the lanterns and then simply search how to make thread lanterns and you will get hundreds on Youtube tutorials in just one search



The second is bottle lanterns, for which take out your wine bottle or any glass empty bottle and put a bunch of lights in it. Now all you have to do is find the right place to put them.





Pick small oxidised items



With the right accessories and a good plan, you can make your more home attractive and quintessential - even if you are on a budget. Hopping on the new trend! Oxidised handicrafts; the collection includes the most stylish and aesthetically pleasing crafted items, whether it is an oxidized dry fruit box with paintings, silver-plated plate, pen holder, tray and many others. So, there are a variety of home decor items to help you achieve the look you want, and ensure you do so at a price that does not break your pocket.

