Shocking: Woman's face peels off in horrifying accident while trying TikTok cooking hack

A woman from Bolton, North West England was badly burned in her face after she attempted a cooking hack she saw on popular short form video sharing site TikTok. As per UK media reports, Shafia Bashir, 37, was trying to poach an egg in her microwave oven using a method that she had learned from a TikTok user. She poured boiling water in a mug, added the egg, and microwaved it. But when she put a cold spoon in the water to retrieve the egg, her face was splashed by boiling water, scalding the right side of her face. She immediately splashed cold water on her face and immediately sought medical attention. But the burns were so bad that the skin of her face was peeling.

“It was the most excruciating pain in my life. It was a terrifying time for me. I was in absolute agony. As soon as I put the cold spoon in, it exploded like a fountain and it scolded me. I put my face under the tap and then had to get my mate to look after my daughter so I could go to A&E," she said. A mum was left with her skin peeling from her face after she cooked eggs in a microwave that exploded while trying out a viral TikTok 'hack'.



Shafia Bashir, 37, was in "absolute agony" when making a poached egg after following a recipe she found on social media #News pic.twitter.com/OcSbdLYQFm — Random (@Name__And_Shame) May 29, 2023 The burns left Shafia's face deeply scarred The burn left Shafia with severe scars on her face but she added that her scars have healed thanks to timely application of "Vaseline, Sudocrem, whatever I could get my hands on.”

She has warned others of not attempting the same. “I just don’t want anyone else going through that, because it is trending on TikTok," she said.

Also Read: TikTok's troubling trends: What is the truth behind April 24? Shafia wanted to quickly alleviate hunger pangs Shafia went on to say that while she had been making poached eggs for year, it was her attempt to quickly eliminate hunger led to the injury. She was attempting to replicate her mother-in-law's method, only modified it for microwave. Shafia said she has been making poached eggs for years, but the attempt to alleviate her hunger this time ended in disaster.

The hack, she said, had also been taught by her former mother-in-law, and she decided to attempt the microwave version to save time.

“I boiled the kettle, half-filled the mug with water, put salt inside, the egg inside, and microwaved it for a minute. It wasn’t cooked, so I put it in for another minute. After it happened, I put my face under the tap for 20 minutes. But the burning lasted for 12 hours. It just didn’t stop," she said. British Medical Journal's warning against cooking eggs in microwave ovens As per Daily Mirror, the British Medical Journal has previously cautioned against cooking eggs in microwaves, as the heat gets trapped inside the egg and can cause explosions. Another person from Bolton, called Chantelle Conway, suffered severe facial burns while attempting a similar microwave cooking method in 2021.

