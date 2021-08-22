Selena Gomez: I'm not saying I want a Grammy, I'm doing the best I can

Singer-performer Selena Gomez says she has no plans to quit making her own music. She had earlier hinted at retiring from music to focus more on her acting and producing work.



However, that seems to have changed. "I don't think I'll ever quit making music. I'm not saying I want a Grammy. I just feel like I'm doing the best I can, and it's all about me. Sometimes, that can really get to me," Selena was quoted as saying.



Also, Gomez released her first Spanish language record in 2021 and said that it was a 'challenge', reported a global news site.



"It was a challenge. I think speaking in Spanish is a lot easier than singing. I made sure that I didn't look like a fool. I focused so hard on making sure that the language I was speaking, and the way I was speaking it, was authentic," she told a magazine.



Gomez went on to add, "I wanted it to exude love - to talk about pain, but in a way that was confident. There is a song about girls saying goodbye to things that aren't good for us."



Earlier this year, Selena Gomez had said that she was considering retiring from music as she didn't feel like she was being taken seriously.

