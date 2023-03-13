Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's chemistry on Lakme Fashion Week ramp is unmissable

Anyone who saw Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday on the Lakme Fashion Week ramp on Sunday felt a spark between the two! Taking their fan by surprise, the rumoured couple turned showstoppers for their close friend and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the grand finale of LFW X FDCI 2023: And, it seems that they are finally ready to put an end to the rumours and make things official.

While Aditya looked dapper in a black sharp suit, Ananya channelled her inner fashionista in a black-red graphic gown featuring a thigh-high slit, chest cutout and a matching shoulder cover. They walked together on the ramp and paused for a moment to look into each other's eyes. They were all smiles as the audience cheered for the two B-towners.

Photos and videos of the rumoured lovebirds strutting down the ramp are going viral. Take a look!

To describe the new collection, Manish Malhotra's team stated, "As Manish Malhotra celebrates one year of Diffuse this season, the collection aims at redefining the rules of fashion of being #UnapologeticallyMé with new age prints representing individuality, non-binary, fluidity and androgynous styles in tones of them and they."

Just like Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya and Aditya's love story seems to have been ignited on Koffee With Karan last year.

In episode 4 of season 7, Karan quipped Ananya about her bond with Aditya. The promo showed Karan telling Ananya, "I saw you guys at my party," but Ananya cut him off saying, "No, no you didn't see anything."

They have since been papped together at parties and events. They were seen having a blast at Karan Johar's house party in January. They also attended Jackky Bhagnani's house party together in February. The cutest thing about the two is that they love twinning and wearing coordinated clothes.

On the professional front, Ananya is currently working on Dream Girl 2, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. She recently wrapped up Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Her last outing Liger with Vijay Deverakonda turned out to be a dud at the box office.

