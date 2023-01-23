Resorts for rabbits? This country has luxury hotels for bunnies

Knowing that your adorable little bunnies are being spoiled with spa treatments, luxe meals, playtime, parties and a lot more at a "Rabbit Resort" is the best feeling ever, especially when you are out quenching your thirst for adventure and wanderlust. And, while you won't find such a place in most parts of the world, there's one place in Hong Kong that will accommodate and take care of your furry animal's needs while you are away on a holiday.

Your rabbits can scamper around a play area in a climate-controlled building in suburban Hong Kong and climb castles made of wood or explore a cotton tunnel with other little hopping friends. Your little bunnies can do all this and a lot more at Hong Kong's unique luxury rabbit resort called Bunny Style, which is owned by Donna Li.

Donna Li spoke to Ap and revealed that she’s fully booked for the holiday and keeps her guests happy with regular exercise, parties, spa treatments and lots of hay. "We aim to provide a secure environment," Li said.

Li, who has two pet rabbits of her own, set up Bunny Style in June. She started with just a playroom offering space to hop and relief from Hong Kong’s hot, humid weather.

To begin with, my idea was mainly about setting up a safe indoor play space with a suitable temperature for rabbits,” Li said. As the government began lifting COVID-19 restrictions in September, Li sensed a need and swiftly set up boarding facilities. They were full over Christmas and Li has already begun taking bookings for Easter. Also read: James Cameron becomes first director to have three $2 billion movies post Avatar 2 success

With 15 rabbits, Li and her staff will be busy over the holiday, the most important in the Chinese calendar. Apart from feeding, some owners order special vegetable cakes in advance. Then there are other services like hair-brushing, nail trimming and exercising.

"I think rabbits understand what people say. They can sense whether we are being nice to them and look after them well," Li said. "And so when I look after them, I talk to them a lot, telling them how beautiful and cute they are."

A live stream is also provided to the pet parents so that they can see their rabbits actively hopping and enjoying themselves.

Bunny Style charges about $15 per night, including half an hour of supervised playtime. Beauty treatments and special menu items are extra.

The animals’ popularity in Hong Kong has inevitably led to some owners finding they’ve bit off more than they can chew. For that, there are shelters such as Tolobunny, set up in 2015 and dedicated to finding new homes for abandoned rabbits, often at public adoption events.

Spokesperson Bridget Ng is already anticipating a surge of calls to the shelter’s 24-hour rescue hotline in the months after the new year. Already, its volunteers are temporarily housing 42 rabbits given up by their owners.

“Our observation is that throughout the year, especially at festive holidays like Valentine’s Day, Easter or Christmas, there are more people who want to keep rabbits, but after a few months, there will be more abandoned rabbits,” Ng said.

Homeless dogs and cats still get more care, but “I hope there will be more attention and resources for all kinds of abandoned animals,” founder Winky Cheng said.

(With inputs from agencies)

