Relieves anxiety, sharpens focus: 7 remarkable mental benefits of decluttering

February is 'Declutter for a Cause' month! This means that it's the right time to organise our homes and declutter, not just to make some space and do some donations but also to reap its many mental benefits. During this 28-day motivational initiative, you don't just get to contribute to a charitable cause and organise your home but you also get to increase your self-worth, reduce stress & anxiety, and adopt healthy habits, according to the US News & World Report.

Decluttering has many mental benefits and we have listed seven of them below.

Benefits of decluttering!

Less stress and anxiety

It's hard to find peace while being surrounded by mess! When things are not organised or clean, you may feel constantly stressed, worried, and sometimes even anxious. To allow our minds to find some peace and think clearer, we must declutter our homes and offices once a month. According to a study conducted by the University of Connecticut, a person can feel happier, less anxious, and more confident by removing or controlling clutter.

Several other studies have also shown a correlation between disorganisation, clutter, and mental health conditions, including stress, depression, and anxiety. Messy environments cause frustration and an overwhelmed feeling. And, people who are already suffering from mental health conditions get the most affected by clutter.

Sharpens focus

Clutter is chaotic and it's hard to focus when there's so much chaos in our surroundings. By decluttering your surroundings, you can also declutter your mind, better focus on your work and increase productivity. Research has shown that people are less irritable, less distracted, and better able to process information in uncluttered and organised workspaces.

Energised

The more things we own, the more things we have to clean and organise. And, keeping a cluttered home clean requires a lot of time, energy, and effort. It takes up both our time and energy. But, when you live in a clean and decluttered house, you feel energised and more willing to take up tasks that require physical strength.

Higher self-esteem

We often feel out of control when we have trouble staying organised. And, it's quite common to feel ashamed of your dirty living standards around your friends. Improving our living space can restore feelings of pride and competency. It also increases your self-esteem.

Better relationships

Conflicts in families and between roommates often occur when there's a lot of clutter in their homes. For better relationships, you should declutter your surroundings and allow some positive vibes to enter your room. Also, you may feel more comfortable inviting friends over to your house when it's clean and tidy.

Improved lifestyle and well-being

One often loses their appetite while preparing a healthy meal in a dirty and messy kitchen. It's easier to prepare healthy and scrumptious meals in an orderly kitchen that has every item in place along with tags.

Better sleep

Lastly, there's nothing more important than a good night's sleep for our mental health. And, most people sleep better in a clean room with a tidy bed.

How can you declutter your home or office?

The first step in the decluttering process is to label three boxes - trash, donate, and reuse/repair. Throw all the damaged items in the trash box. If you have items that people can still use, put them in the donate box. And, if you feel you can recycle some of the items, add them to the reuse/repair box.

If you haven't used an item in the last year or two, consider getting rid of it. Throw away the expired products. You will also come across some items that don't fit you or your style, toss them in one of the boxes. Remember that to live in a minimalist space, you'll have to trim down. That means keeping only the things you use, need, and want.

We know it's hard to throw away stuff that you have bought with your hard-earned money but you must always question yourself, do you really need that item or can someone else make better use of it? Give it a thought and go ahead with whatever you decide.

What's 'Declutter for a Cause' month

'Declutter for a Cause' month is a 28-day motivational initiative that encourages people to declutter their homes and offices to donate their unwanted belongings to a charity or an NGO in need. Since many charities are underfunded and need support, this month-long initiative is of utmost importance.

During these 28 days, people also set up school fundraisers, charitable events, and yard or garage sales to get rid of unused or unwanted items. The money earned from the same is then donated to NGOs and charities.