7 cool ways to introduce Digital Lavender, WGSN's 2023 Colour of the Year, to your wardrobe

While 2022 was all about the Barbiecore trend, neons and bold prints, 2023 will focus on adding a serene touch to our wardrobes! The colour Digital Lavender is currently dominating the fashion world and according to trend-predicting portals such as WSGN and Coloro, it is one of the most important fashion hues of 2023. Even though this particular hue of purple is not very new, it is unquestionably trendy and is popping up on runways, photoshoots, and red carpets.

"Digital lavender is a colour full of hope and positivity," said Clare Smith, a Colour Strategist at WGSN. "It’s a shade that poses that much-needed cautious optimism and escapism that people are craving post-pandemic and even in times of budget crunch; it is imaginative and creative but also speaks of serenity and balance."

Wondering how you can introduce this trendy colour to your closet and take a break from your usual little black dresses? Here's a quick guide!

1 - If you're mostly used to wearing black outfits, pick a coverup in digital lavender colour and add a creative touch to an otherwise understated or simplistic look. A kimono cardigan in digital lavender colour is a stylish choice!

2 - Fashionistas cannot go wrong with a cute black crop top paired with a black pleated mini-skirt. And, a great way to spice up the look would be to replace the black skirt with a digital lavender skirt, which is currently available for purchase on several e-commerce sites. You can also switch your black crop top with a digital lavender one. Just make sure that you pick the right accessories to go with the look.

3 - Get yourself a pair of trousers or pants in digital lavender colour and pair them with neutral shades like white, cream, or light khaki. It’s a perfect combination for summer days.

4 - Wrap dresses are currently trending among influencers and fashionistas. Pick a wrap dress in this cool hue and pair it with matching lavender-coloured shoes and accessories.

5 - Most celebrities are obsessed with monochrome looks. And, why shouldn't they be? They look super chic! If you are planning to curate a bold look, pick an all-digital lavender ensemble and pair it with matching heels.

6 - For fashion outings that require over-the-top outfits, pick a gown adorned with digital lavender sequin and hop on the trend train in the most gorgeous way. If you are into couture fashion, you can get one custom-made for yourself.

7 - Another cool way to rock the colour of the year would be to pair a digital lavender power suit with a muted pistachio cross peplum top and curate a lively outfit that goes beyond your 9-5 wardrobe.

