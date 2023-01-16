After Moschino, Fendi takes the internet by storm with baguette bag

Three years after Moschino jumped on the bandwagon of bizarre fashion trends and launched a bag that looked exactly like a baguette, Fendi has decided to do something similar and make people scratch their heads in wonder with their new accessory.

At the men's Fall/Winter 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week, Fendi debuted a cosy-cool menswear collection featuring oversized outerwear, cold-shoulder sweaters, and a bag shaped like an actual French baguette bread.

With her latest collection, Silvia Venturini Fendi is trying to deliver looks focused on sophisticated comfort. During the show, she showcased woven FF cashmere bucket bags, which carried fuzzy loaves of baguette inside of them.

Later, we saw the same clutch fastened in an actual Baguette bag. The designer continued the playful take on the Fendi icon with the bread making an appearance as an umbrella holder.

a literal fendi baguette they’re so insane pic.twitter.com/KpNBCYfoBL — jessica (@ysldoll) January 15, 2023

Whether it's an umbrella holder, a handbag, a random flex, or all of the above, the Italian luxury house is yet to specify exactly what the accessory is. However, we can certainly say that it's quite versatile.

The accessory is expected to hit stores during the Fall/Winter 2023 season.

Given fashionista's love for the quirky and whimsical, I suspect that these baguette bags will be all the rage this year.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE