Viral 'Snatural' makeup technique guide! Lift and snatch your face using concealer & loose powder

Gone are the days when fashionistas, celebrities and influencers preferred three to four layers of full coverage foundation, topped up with a concealer, contour, baking powder, and a ton of other makeup products that have largely occupied our beauty cabinet's space in the last few years. The beauty industry is rapidly moving towards natural makeup, clean beauty, and sustainability. And, ongoing trends are reflecting this sudden change.

After skinimalism, glass skin, and other viral TikTok trends that are all about embracing your imperfections and being authentic, we have 'Snatural' making waves on the internet.

In short, let's rejoice because lifted contoured makeup (the natural version) is back with a vengeance and we can, once again, start faking a facelift with makeup. Let's find out what the TikTok trend is all about!

What is viral beauty trend 'Snatural' all about? Things to keep in mind before, during and after going 'Snatural' Step-by-step guide for 'Snatural' makeup technique

What is viral beauty trend 'Snatural' all about?

Who doesn't like a snatched look, sharp jawline, lifted face, and siren eyes? It's the go-to look for celebrities in 2023. It has also made several appearances on runways and is all the rage amongst MUAs currently. But what if I tell you that you can look snatched and natural, at the same time, with half the amount of makeup products that people usually use? Well, 'Snatural' makeup trend is here to help you do exactly that.

Popular Makeup Artist Chloe Winter was the first to coin the term 'Snatural'. In a conversation with Grazia, she spoke in detail about the makeup technique and enlightened makeup aficionados about the same.

While speaking to the publication, she shared, "It's the ultimate soft glam. We've gone with a winged look, a glowy, glossy look, and a natural, minimal look with no lashes and clean skin, we like a really strong eye focus that draws the eyes up. We call it 'Snatural' - snatched but natural."

The MUA advised people to use a little cream highlighter near the cheekbones, along the jaw and blend into the hairline to get a gorgeous effect that is intended to serve as a five-minute facelift. Quick tip: Use softer, warmer tones for a subtle finish.

Recently, Huda Beauty owner Huda Kattan also gave her nod to the beauty trend and even shared a video tutorial explaining the steps to a perfect 'Snatch'. In the YouTube clip, she shared that it is her all-time favourite technique to snatch her face with just two products, and sometimes even without a contour. She first spotted this lifting hack on beauty influencer Megha Singh's TikTok account.

Things to keep in mind before, during and after going 'Snatural'

Instead of going crazy with dark contour shades, you have to use baking powder and concealer for the 'Snatural' look. For this look, you must have a good concealer that has medium to full coverage and it should be one shade lighter to your skin tone. When choosing a concealer, make sure that you buy something that matches your skin's undertone. Avoid using liquid illuminators or strobes with this look. Use banana baking powder if you have a wheatish skin tone and white baking powder if you are pale.

Step-by-step guide for 'Snatural' makeup technique

Step 1 - Take your concealer and starting from the area where your eyeliner ends, apply the product diagonally, creating a lift. (See the picture below for reference)

Step 2 - To lift the cheek area, apply concealer near the smile lines. And, don't forget to apply some concealer next to your lips and on your chin.

Step 3 - It's time to blend! Take a brush or beauty blender to blend everything.

Step 4 - If you like to apply blush, you can apply it now. Just make sure that it is applied on top of your cheekbones.

Step 5 - Baking begins! For the fifth step, take the baking powder and apply it to the areas you previously applied concealer.

Seeing the results, you will understand why the placement of products makes the biggest difference.

