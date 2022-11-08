Rebel Wilson is a mom now! Actress welcomes baby girl via surrogacy

Australian actress-comedian Rebel Wilson is a proud mother of an adorable baby girl now. On Monday, she made the happy announcement on Instagram and left everyone wonderstruck. Introducing the world to her newborn daughter Royce Lillian, the actress expressed her feelings about becoming a new mom and shared her happiness with her fans and well-wishers via a heartfelt social media post.

The 42-year-old star shared a picture of her newborn, who she welcomed via surrogacy, and penned a long note. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" wrote Wilson, who is in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

She further added, "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift."

To conclude, she wrote, "The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly… much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. " Take a look!

Meanwhile, the actress recently debunked her engagement rumours with her GF Ramona. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged." It was previously reported by Page Six that the actress had been discussing her engagement with some guests at George Clooney’s Halloween party.