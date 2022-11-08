Chris Evans declared sexiest man alive by People magazine

Chris Evans, Hollywood star best known for playing the role of Steve Rogers or Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, is People's Sexiest Man Alive for the year 2022. Evans takes over from fellow Marvel star Paul Rudd, who was bestowed with the title in 2021. Evans first rose to fame with comedy movies like 'Not Another Teen Movie' and 'The Perfect Score'. He first got into superhero films when he was cast as Johnny Storm or Human Torch in 'Fantastic Four' and its sequel 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer'. Both films were critically panned and also bombed at the box office.

But it was when he joined MCU with Joe Johnston's 'Captain America: The First Avenger' and later Joss Whedon's 'The Avenger' that he found global fame. He went on to play the role in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Avengers: Infinity War', and finally in 'Avengers: Endgame'.

While speaking to People, Evans said about his new title, "My mom will be so happy. She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."

Evans did not immediately accept the role when Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige offered it to him. He was understandably nervous, due to his experience with Fantastic Four.

He told We Got This Covered around the release of The First Avenger, “I went (to therapy) because I was very apprehensive about taking the movie, I was nervous about the lifestyle change, about the commitment. You know, it’s six movies that can last 10 years.”

"I love making movies but I’m not dead set on being a gigantic movie star. I like to have the option to walk away if I want, with a six picture deal, you can’t walk away.” He added, “I also like having anonymity, I’ve managed to work and kind of stay under the radar. You know, I’m not on top of everyone’s list and I can’t make any movie I want. I can make some and I make a decent living, but I can still go to a ballgame or Disney world. Losing that and having to change my lifestyle was just terrifying. I said no the first few times because I was scared to do it. The more I spoke to people about it though, the more they said that I can’t make a decision based on fear," he added.

While Captain America was a popular hero among comic-book fans, he was not too well-known for the general public. He was also said to be too self-reighteous. That changed when Evans, with the help of the writers, crafted a superhero, who has often been jingoist in comics, with a broad idea of patriotism. His patriotism was not limited to a particular skin colour or a single idea. His Cap was open to new ideas and was sensitive. In many ways, Evans' Cap also reinvented the idea of masculinity. His idea of a man was somebody with warmth and compassion, and was only violent toward bullies -- of any kind

In 'Endgame', Evans hung up the mantle and shield of Captain America, handing it to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who formally became the new Captain America in the finale of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

Celebrities like John Legend, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Bradley Cooper, and Channing Tatum, among others have also held the Sexiest Man Alive title in recent years.

Chris Evans will next be seen in 'Red One'. The cast also features Dwayne Johnson, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, J. K. Simmons, Nick Kroll, and Kristofer Hivju. Chris Morgan has penned the screenplay. Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Kasdan, Melvin Mar, and Morgan have produced the movie.