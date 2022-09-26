Queen Elizabeth II 'died of a broken heart', claims royal expert Katie Nicholl

Royal expert Katie Nicholl, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, asserted that Queen Elizabeth II "ultimately died of a broken heart," while adding that the late monarch was never the same after Prince Philip’s demise.

"Elizabeth wouldn't be the Queen that she was without the support of Philip. He supported her in everything she did in life. Something in her died when he went," Nicholl said.

Nicholl also shared that the Queen had everything planned hence her coffin was interred alongside Prince Philip's coffin in the same royal crypt. After the private service, both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's caskets were taken to King George VI's Memorial Chapel.

Since she knew she wouldn't be alive for long and she wanted to make her last voyage with Phillip by her side, she wanted her beloved to wait for her in the royal vault, according to the royal expert

The official reason for the Queen's death has not yet been disclosed.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey and her committal service was scheduled in Windsor.