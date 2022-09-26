Netflix's 'Lost in Space' showrunner, Zack Estrin passes away at 51

Zack Estrick, a well-known producer and showrunner, has passed away. He was 51. Estrick passed away on September 23 after suffering a cardiac arrest while he was jogging at Hermosa Beach, as per reports.



The exact reason behind his shocking death has not been announced yet.



As a tribute to Zack, his family has issued a statement, reading, ''Zack Estrin was our everything.''

'Don't worry Darling' tops box office amid reported cast conflict



"The best husband, father, son and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being a part of creating these shows that people enjoyed. But above all, he loved his family and friends. Thank you all for being a part of his life and ours.''



President of his longtime talent agency, WME Ari Greenburg also mourned the loss, "Zack was our client for nearly 25 years. He had a tremendously successful career and mentored so many writers. We are so proud of all his accomplishments and feel blessed to have called him a friend."



He is survived by his wife Kari Estrin, and their two children Charlotte and Chloe.

Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show



Zack started his career in the industry as an actor and worked in films like 'O' and 'Stranger Than Fiction.' However, he later found his interest in producing and then in writing.



In the 1990s, he produced TV shows like 'Charmed', 'Dawson's Cree'. And, later he did writting work in the action film 'Prison Break.' His most recent work includes 'Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,' 'The Whispers', and Netflix's 'Lost in Space' revival, as a showrunner.

(With inputs from the agencies)