Puppy eyeliner, latest K-beauty trend, is taking social media by storm - here's a quick guide

Eyeliner aficionados, rejoice! The world of makeup has a new favourite, and it's making waves across beauty circles. Move over, classic cat-eye; enter the era of Puppy Eyeliner, a trend that's not only chic but also remarkably flattering for various eye shapes.

Originating from Korean beauty traditions, Puppy Eyeliner takes the familiar concept of the cat eye and turns it on its tail. Unlike the upward flick of a traditional cat eye, this trend involves a subtle downward pull that follows the natural lash line. The result? Eyes that appear larger, rounder, and irresistibly charming.

Makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis, known for beautifying stars like Ana de Armas, told Vogue, "The puppy eyeliner follows the natural lash line, making the eye appear larger and rounder." Particularly beneficial for downturned and hooded eyes, this K-beauty-inspired trend enhances the eyes by working with their natural curves.

So, why should you consider embracing Puppy Eyeliner? For those seeking to widen almond-shaped eyes or simply experiment with a fresh liner look, Puppy Eyes offer a cute and subtly persuasive alternative. While the classic cat-eye exudes sultriness, Puppy Eyes evoke innocence, reminiscent of the adorable expression seen in, well, puppies.