Propose Day 2023: 9 romantic proposal ideas you can try at home

Want to confess your feelings and love for your crush or girlfriend this Propose Day (February 8) but not sure how? Fret not! As we have some amazing proposal ideas for you! The second day of Valentine's Week is celebrated as Propose Day. People take initiative to express their true feelings for their partner or crush and make sweet gestures to impress them. There're many ways to do it. With a little help, you, too, can create moments that'll be hard to forget.

Popping the question takes a lot of courage so the last thing you want to stress about is the setup. Instead of going out to a restaurant or hotel, you can plan something special at your home. Here're some proposal ideas you can try at home!

Romantic proposal ideas you can try at home

1 - Cook a special dinner for your beloved and right before you bring out the dessert, pop the question.

2 - Plan a movie night and select a perfect rom-com film that you know your partner will love. Find the right moment to bring out the flowers and the ring. And, once ready, confess your feelings.

3 - If your beau loves pets, ask your friends who are pet parents to help you plan a perfect paw-dorable proposal. In placards, write 'Will you be mine forever?' and attach to your furry friends. When the moment is right, bring all the dogs and cats out and wait for your beloved to read the placard.

4 - Get fortune cookies that have special messages written inside them. Use one of the fortune cookies to pop the question.

5 - Plan a board game night and pick your favourite board game to play with your partner. Tell them that they will win something special once they win the game. When they reach the finish point, bring out the flowers, chocolates, wine and a few gifts before speaking your heart out.

6 - Plan a scavenger hunt game with your partner with hints and clues hidden in different areas in your home. The last clue can lead your partner to a special destination where you go down on one knee and pop the question.

7 - A flash mob can also be a great way to propose your ladylove. If you have some friends free for a quick flash mob, choreograph a loved-up performance with hearts and balloons.

8 - If your partner is a science geek, create a digital proposal e-card that your partner can access only after answering a few questions or solving a digital puzzle.