Valentine's Day 2023: Top 9 budget-friendly gift ideas for your girlfriend

In just a few days, the day of love will arrive as Valentine's Day and all the couples will have a reason to celebrate their bond. It's best to start planning a couple of days before D-day since buying the perfect gift, wrapping it, practising a pick-up line and curating a dashing look can take some time. While the rest you can pretty well handle yourself, let's help you with some gift ideas that can be perfect for your ladylove. That she will not just cherish but will use with a lot of joy.

Scroll to see a list of budget-friendly gifts you can give to your girlfriend!

Fragrance set

Around Valentine's Day, several brands sell their best signature perfumes in a set that makes for a great gift for girls who love to smell great at all times. Pick a mix of floral, fresh and woody scents.

Makeup

There's no woman who doesn't like makeup and during times like these, makeup brands go above and beyond to curate the best makeup kits that make for great presents. Pick lipsticks, mascaras, eyeliners, nail paints, makeup brushes, eyeshadows, and a few other products that can be used by anyone and you don't have to worry about finding the perfect tone match.

Skincare

Luxe skincare products make for perfect presents too. You can buy a mix of moisturisers, sunscreens, body lotions, serums, facial oils, or toners. These days you can find 3 or 4-product kits that are specifically made for a certain skin type.

Jewellery

If you don't want to splurge, you can buy some premium quality artificial jewellery that looks as gorgeous as diamonds and gold. You can pick a necklace or a bracelet that you feel your girl would love to wear.

Clothes

One can never have enough clothes. Period. So, if you know what size your girl is, buy her some hoodies, tees, co-ord sets or denim pants. Buy whatever you feel would look great in her wardrobe.

Candle set

Whenever you want to set a romantic vibe in the living room or create ambient lighting in the bedroom, you look for fragrance-infused candles so why not gift your girl a few that she can use during a relaxed vacation or even at home? And, every time she will burn them, it will remind her of you.

Watch

Look for a rose gold-plated watch that is covered with Swarovski diamonds. Get your anniversary date and initials engraved on the back of the watch to add that extra touch of romance.

Heels

Just like clothes, one can never have enough heels. Pick a pair of black pumps or stilettos that she can wear with any dress.

