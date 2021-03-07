Priyanka Chopra launches Indian restaurant 'Sona' in New York, shares pics

Priyanka Chopra is now a restaurant owner.



The 38-year-old global star, who is a successful actress, producer, author, singer and entrepreneur launched her own Indian restaurant named 'Sona' in New York City, USA.



The actor revealed the big news on her Instagram account along with series of photos of intimate prayer ceremony. In the photos, Chopra can be seen performing the ceremony, along with her singer husband Nick Jonas. The pictures, which also shows her mother Madhu Chopra, was taken in September 2019 in order to bless the space.

In the caption, 'The White Tiger' star revealed the restaurant will serve Indian cuisines and will open later this month. Renowned chef Hari Nayak will be the head chef.



''SONA is opening later this month, and I can't wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly. The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become Sona. Godspeed!" she added. Priyanka recently launched her new haircare line Anomaly.



On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on Netflix 'The White Tiger' and have many big projects in her bag including 'Matrix 4' and is currently filming the series 'Citadel' in London.