Prince William's moving tribute for his father King Charles wins the internet

The United Kingdom revelled in the coronation of King Charles on Sunday as Windsor Castle turned into a concert venue. Over 20,000 people reached the royal palace to watch the star-studded concert, while millions saw it live online. It featured a 70-piece orchestra, choirs and several unique dramatic performances along with dedicated sets of singers and pop stars.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, saw the concert from a royal box while the Prince and Princess of Wales, with their two kids George and Charlotte, took front-row seats as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and British band Take That performed on stage.

Amid the performances and tributes from an array of public figures, Prince William of Wales took to the stage to pay a moving tribute to his father. He marked the day by expressing his feelings in front of the world and praising his Charles, who was formally crowned king on Saturday.

William also noted that his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was "up there, fondly keeping an eye on us", adding that she would be "a very proud mother" seeing Charles on the throne today.

"For over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations," the heir to the throne said.

"Pa, we are all so proud of you."

Read the full text of William's moving tribute for his father below!

Good evening Your Majesties. Good evening Windsor!

A huge thank you to everyone for making this such a special evening. I want to say a few words about my father, and why I believe this weekend is so important. But don’t worry, unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long.

As my Grandmother said when she was crowned, Coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother. For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message. Service.

My father’s first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve. Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serving others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected.

Take the natural world. He warned us of the risks to our planet’s health long before it was an everyday issue. Or the Prince’s Trust. It has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realise their ambitions.

And, perhaps most importantly of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported.

Pa, we are all so proud of you.

I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve, in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities. I wish I could mention you all. Your service inspires us all, and tonight we celebrate you too. I commit myself to serve you all. King, Country and Commonwealth.