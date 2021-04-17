Prince Philip's funeral: Here's what royals will wear as part of event's protocol

Prince Philip passed away on the morning of April 9, at Windsor Castle. The Queen and Philip were married for 74 years and were the only couple in the family's history to celebrate their platinum anniversary.

The Duke's funeral is taking place on April 17, at 3 pm BST in St George's Chapel in Windsor.



The Royal Family stated on Twitter that "the plans for the funeral are in line with His Royal Highness's own personal wishes".

The statement added: "The occasion will recognise and celebrate The Duke's life and more than 70 years of service to The Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth."

When a member of the Royal Family dies, there are many traditions and protocols that the rest of the family must follow. Prince Philip was entitled to have a state funeral, but royal tradition is being broken as the Duke of Edinburgh insisted that he did not want any "fuss".



Philip will therefore have a more low-key ceremony with only close family members expected to attend.

The Royal Family has been in a period of mourning since Prince Philip's death and has been wearing black or darker colours during this time. The family will wear black for the funeral too, including those who would usually opt for a military uniform.

According to Sky News, it was announced this morning that members of the Royal Family will not be wearing their military uniforms after "apparent difficulties in deciding who should be allowed to wear what".

Prince Charles and Prince William were expected to wear military outfits for the ceremony, but it was already expected that Harry - who flew to the UK from his home in the US on Monday - would wear a black suit due to him losing his military titles.

Princess Anne wore her military uniform for the Queen Mother's funeral in 2002, but will be wearing black on Saturday due to the new rules, decided and ordered by the Queen.



Her Majesty wore a mid-length black coat, a black hat, and matching black tights, shoes, and a bag for her mother's funeral.

This is what she also wore for her sister's funeral, also held in 2002.

Like Prince Philip's funeral, Princess Margaret's ceremony was a low-key affair, taking place in St George's Chapel with only close family and friends in attendance.





It is not yet clear what the Duchess of Cambridge and other young female Royals will wear to the funeral, but they will follow rules which have been said to be preferred by the Queen.

The rules include wearing longer skirts with black tights, as well as wearing a hat or a fascinator.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the funeral's attendees are also expected to wear black face masks.

After the news of the Prince's death broke on April 9, all British newsreaders wore black. This is because that Operation Forth Bridge, which is code for Prince Philip's death, dictated that newsreaders must wear black if on-air throughout the day, as well as any other news presenters, as a sign of respect.

Additionally, MPs wore black armbands and will continue to do so until Prince Philip's funeral.