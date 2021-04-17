Meghan Markle to make 'private arrangements' to remember Prince Philip: Report

Meghan Markle will reportedly be making 'special arrangements' to honour the late Prince Philip after she was advised by her doctor not to fly to the UK due to being in the late stages of her pregnancy.

The 39-year-old, who is currently pregnant with her second child with Prince Harry, is in California with their son Archie after she reportedly made ‘every effort’ to travel to the UK following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on April 9.

According to The Sun, due to the limited number of attendees at the funeral on April 17, Buckingham Palace has asked that loved ones who are unable to attend make “private arrangements to remember the Duke of Edinburgh”.

Friends of the Duchess of Sussex shared with the Daily Mail that she also wanted to stay away from Prince Philip’s funeral because she ‘doesn't want to be the centre of attention.’ It has been reported this week that Queen Elizabeth, 94, “understands” why Meghan isn’t returning to the UK and has been in contact with her.



A source has told People magazine: “It was always a given that Harry would return to England for his grandfather’s passing.”

After Prince Philip's passing at the age of 99, Meghan and Harry “were in contact with the Queen.”

The source went on to explain: “Meghan expressed condolences. The Queen understands why she can’t travel at the moment.”



Meghan, who is set to begin maternity leave in four weeks, is said to have had a “special bond” with the Queen’s late husband and “adored him.”

A source had told the Daily Mail, “Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral.

“Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one. She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she’s willing to forgive and move forward.”

Prince Harry, who is said to have put his rift with brother Prince William aside, is currently isolating in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor ahead of the funeral, which is set to take place at St George’s Chapel.

The Duke of Edinburgh will be seen on his final journey in a Jaguar Land Rover which he had a hand in designing.