Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation, while Meghan Markle gives it a miss

Prince Harry is set to attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, and stepmother, Queen Camilla, on May 6. His wife and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will not be joining him and will stay in California with their kids. This news has stirred up controversy and speculation as the couple has had a strained relationship with the royal family since their decision to step back from their royal duties in January 2020. Buckingham Palace revealed the news on Wednesday through a statement. The statement read (quoted by People), "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

The coronation of King Charles III is a significant moment in British history, marking the beginning of a new era for the royal family. Charles became the British king after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8 at the age of 96. Now, he will be formally crowned.

The decision created a lot of furore in British public and media. The said furore intensified when Markle said in an interview that she was made aware of her skin colour after she married Harry and somebody in the royal family wondered what Harry and Meghan's children's skin colour would be.

The revelation made during the Oprah Winfrey interview in March 2021 led to widespread criticism of the royal family and raised questions about the institution and controversies that have stalked it in its sprawling history. It also sparked a conversation about racism in the UK, with many calling for greater accountability and action to address the issue.

In December last year, Netflix released a documentary on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship called Harry & Meghan. It also tackled the circumstances surrounding 'Megxit'.

