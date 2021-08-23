Prince Harry is a 'hypocrite' say netizens after he flies in private jet

Prince Harry has come under the scanner for taking a private jet to fly home while he could have travelled in public.

The Duke of Sussex is being called a hypocrite after he took a two-hour flight home to California on a private jet from Aspen, Colorado post a charity polo match. This was his first public appearance since welcoming his daughter with wife Meghan Markle.

It was a 20-seater Gulfstream jet reportedly belonging to one of his polo friends, businessman Marc Ganzi -- on which he flew.

Prince Harry had spoken about climate change and mental health recently at Oprah Winfrey show when he said, "I know lots of people out there are doing as best they can to try and fix these issues, but that whole sort of analogy of walking into the bathroom with a mop when the bath is over-flowing, rather than just turning the tap off. Are we supposed to accept that these problems are just going to grow and grow and grow, and then we're going to have to adapt to them and build resilience amongst the next generation and the next generation and the next generation? Unbelievable!

“Or is there really a moment, a reckoning moment, post-Covid, where we can actually look at each other, look at ourselves and go, ‘We need to do better about stopping or allowing the things that are causing so much harm to so many of us at the source, rather than being distracted by the symptom.”

